Crypto numbers increase again in Queenstown

The cryptosporidium outbreak is spreading in Queenstown, where there are now 56 confirmed cases.

Dr Susan Jack, Medical Officer of Health, said today there were also 12 probable cases and eight under investigation.

Dr Jack said a source of infection still had not been identified, "but investigations are actively ongoing as we work to determine the source".

She said they were aware of some cases of secondary infection.

"This means that there are some people who are getting it from people they live or work with."

She advised people to practise good hand hygiene to help stop the spread, and said that sharing bathwater could spread crypto.

"If you or any of your children, including babies, have had crypto, or crypto symptoms, please do not share bathwater until symptom-free for two weeks."

She said anyone who had symptoms (diarrhoea) should not use swimming or spa pools either, until they had been symptom-free for the same period.