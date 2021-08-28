Cyclist injured on approved trail

A young woman flown to Dunedin Hospital after a mountain bike accident in Queenstown yesterday afternoon was on a trail considered safe for riding during Alert Level 4, the president of the resort’s mountain bike club says.

Queenstown Mountain Bike Club president Pete McInally said he understood the woman suffered a head or facial injury and possible neck injury while riding on the McNearly Gnarly trail in the Fernhill Bike Park.

The trail was grade three (intermediate), making it similar to many parts of the Queenstown Trail network.

It also remained open during last year’s Level 4 lockdown, Mr McInally said.

Unlike the club’s jump parks in Fernhill and Gorge Rd, which were taped off and officially closed, he regarded it as safe for people living nearby to be riding during the lockdown.

‘‘I’ve been riding it every second day, and I’ve seen walkers and bikers in there — it wasn’t causing us any concerns.

‘‘It’s certainly the first time anyone’s been helied out of there that I recall in the three years since it was built.’’

St John spokeswoman Dani Tucker said the Queenstown rescue helicopter and an ambulance were alerted to the incident about 12.50pm.

The patient was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

