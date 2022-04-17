Dangerous trees about to be chopped

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Council property and infrastructure GM Peter Hansby says it follows a ‘‘district-wide risk-based survey’’ to identify trees that pose a high risk to road users due to issues like decayed and cracked stems.
In December, Mountain Scene reported Queenstowner Sue Knowles was involved in a
near-fatal accident on the road after a poplar failed and hit the roof of her vehicle, near the front windscreen, slid along it and collected a bike and rack from the back of her car.
Last month, council received a recommendation to fell 16 trees from the road.
Hansby says it’s always a difficult decision to remove any tree, ‘‘but when it comes to ensuring the safety of people driving, riding or walking along the road, or living in the area, it’s really a no-brainer’’.
Council’s working with private landowners to address the issues with dangerous trees on their land.
Weather-dependent, the felling will start on Tuesday and take about three weeks.
Speargrass Flat Rd, between Domain Rd and Lower Shotover Junction, will be closed on
weekdays from 8am to 5pm, but resident access will be provided.