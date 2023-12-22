Danish princess sheds tear as she leaves Queenstown

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark was spotted tearing up as she left Queenstown airport. File photo: Getty Images

Princess Mary of Denmark has been pictured shedding a tear at Queenstown Airport, amid rumours of an affair in her marriage.

The Daily Mail reported the Crown Princess, 51, and her husband Crown Prince Frederik, 55, were in the Kiwi hotspot for four days with their three youngest children, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, both 12, and Princess Isabella, 16, before jetting off to Brisbane where they will continue their family holiday.

While the prince, who was plagued by affair rumours last month, was seen smiling as the family bid farewell to New Zealand, Australian-born Mary was seen giving a male friend a teary goodbye.

It is not known what the family did in Queenstown since they landed on December 18 as they have kept a fairly low profile, however the it was reported that Mary met Prince Frederik and their eldest daughter Isabella on December 18, as they had arrived in the country slightly earlier.

It comes days after she made a cryptic Christmas post about loneliness on the Mary Foundation website.

An excerpt from the letter reads: "We need each other if we are to succeed." It adds: "And at the same time, so much has happened that it is impossible to put it all into words."

"We have put a spotlight on the many faces of loneliness with a large conference. And we have talked about our view on bullying out in the world, where our approach is new and different for some, but which has also aroused both curiosity and excitement."

News of Fredrick’s alleged affair with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova first made headlines in November after he was spotted in Spain enjoying a night out with her.

In the weeks that followed, both the prince and the socialite have denied the claims, with a spokesman for the palace telling Danish publication B.T. that they "do not comment on rumours of insinuations".

Meanwhile, Casanova said in a statement: "I categorically deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederik and me."

She continued to say: "Any statement of this type not only completely lacks the truth but also misrepresents the facts in a malicious manner.

"This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honour, truth and privacy."

Mary is yet to make a direct comment on the matter.