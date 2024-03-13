Delays likely as SH6 roadworks switch to day work

The road cone marks the area where works will switch to day works tomorrow.

Roadworks in the Kawarau Gorge will switch to daytime work as night temperatures plummet in the area.

The crews have been overlaying a section of SH6 at night near the bungy bridge and Chard Rd but will switch to daytime sealing operations tomorrow.

A NZTA Waka Kotahi spokeswoman said the area of SH6 sees about 600 vehicles an hour so drivers will need to build in an extra 10-15 minutes for the stop/go traffic management and expect to be part of a queue.

"We can’t seal when it is only 4 degrees Celsius overnight and expect a lasting, reliable result," Robert Choveaux, system manager for NZTA Otago and Southland said.

"We need to get the second half of this piece of work completed before winter, so the stretch of SH6 nearer to Gibbston will be sealed under stop/go tomorrow - Thursday, 14 March."

Crews will hold traffic in each direction and manage a single lane through the work site.

The work will be done between 9am and 4pm, one side of the road at a time, with a 30kmh speed limit to bed in the new seal.