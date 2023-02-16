Developers opposed to affordable housing levy

Photo: Guy Williams/ODT files

A proposal to direct contributions towards affordable housing in Queenstown has received an emphatic thumbs-down — just four out of 181 submissions support the move.

Te Whatu Ora-Health New Zealand (HNZ) and the Otago Regional Council make up half of the supporters, while a raft of housing developers are against the proposal.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council yesterday released a summary of the submissions on the New Zealand-first proposal. If adopted as notified, the plan will require most new residential subdivisions to pay an affordable housing contribution, collected by council and provided to either the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust, or another community housing provider.

There would be different amounts collected, depending on what development had occurred.

But it would capture everyone building on vacant lots, not already subject to an affordable housing contribution — the landowner wishing to build would pay whatever is less between 2% of the sales value of the additional house(s) created, or a set rate of $150 per sq m of the net increase in residential floor space.

Planning and development general manager Tony Avery acknowledged housing was one of the biggest challenges faced by the community at present, and noted housing "lays at the heart" of building secure, connected and caring communities and, in turn, created jobs and a diverse economy.

"The Queenstown-Lakes currently has well-documented issues with housing supply and affordability which continue to create barriers for many folk who wish to call the district home.

"These are people that local businesses desperately need.

"Council’s proposed plan change is a proactive move to support low-to-moderate income earners, helping to attract and retain skilled workers.

"It will help people stay local rather than living further away in cheaper locations and having to commute long distances."

People who made a submission, or parties with an interest "greater than that of the general public", had until February 23 to make further submissions on specific matters raised in the first round.

Mr Avery said a public hearing, before a panel comprising councillors and independent commissioners, would be held later this year, after which the council would make a decision.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz