SUBSCRIBER
Swim across English Channel took ‘every ounce’
He did it tough.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Boundary tweak will benefit AS recipients
Seven hundred low- to middle-income households in several Queenstown suburbs will benefit from increased housing allowances — in 18 months’ time.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Glowworm cave to go ahead
A Queenstown couple are forging ahead with a glowworm attraction near the resort’s town centre after tweaking their proposal to allay planning concerns.
Cheek to cheek with charities
They’re giving full bloom a whole new meaning.
Dream season, dream result
Drought broken.
'Disasters looming': School bus axing ‘beggars belief’
The Ministry of Education’s proposal to axe many Queenstown school bus routes risks children’s safety, a former local cop and ex-councillor says.
Band snares title
You'd blow your trumpet if you had one.
Artist’s generous gesture
Having left behind about 50 paintings, prominent former Arrowtown artist Ping Wang is generously selling them off to benefit two local causes.
Skifield living up to its lofty name
When you name a skifield ‘The Remarkables’, it’s not only a nod to the famous mountain range it’s sited on, but also suggests it’s remarkable itself.
From bar to pulpit: New vicar’s varied life
Having part-owned a bar and worked in tourism, the Whakatipu Anglican church’s new vicar should be a good fit for Queenstown.
Prime parcel on the market
It's being touted as Queenstown’s next dress-circle precinct.
First new owner of section since the 1960s
An elevated Queenstown Hill property, touted as the best undeveloped ‘dress circle’ site close to the CBD, has sold.
Earnslaw resumes sailings after 'nerve-wracking' engine overhaul
Vintage steamship TSS Earnslaw is resuming its regular sailings from Queenstown to Walter Peak today after a five-month engine overhaul.
New bridge restores access to Lake Sylvan Track
Access to a popular Glenorchy trail has been restored after a storm swept away a key bridge.
‘Vigilante action will not be tolerated’: police
A youth is before the courts as Queenstown police investigate reports of vigilante teens trying to catch out paedophiles attempting to contact minors online.
Teens warned not to take 'vigilante action'
Queenstown police are investigating reports of "vigilante" teens trying to catch out paedophiles attempting to contact minors online.
New measles case in Queenstown, vigilance urged
A new case of measles has been confirmed in Queenstown.
SUBSCRIBER
Recruitment fuss creating mistrust: councillors
SUBSCRIBER
Recruitment fuss creating mistrust: councillors
A chorus of Queenstown Lakes district councillors have dismissed concerns about any steps taken to replace the council’s chief executive.
SUBSCRIBER
Committee member refuses to step down
SUBSCRIBER
Committee member refuses to step down
A Queenstown Lakes district councillor says he will not step aside despite admitting he should never have commented ahead of a contentious application for a Lake Hāwea liquor store.
Driver in Queenstown head-on crash four times over limit
Driver in Queenstown head-on crash four times over limit
A Nelson man responsible for a head-on crash near Queenstown at the weekend had a breath-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police say.
