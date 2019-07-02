Dive squad to help search for missing Wakatipu boatie

The vessel from which a man went missing on Lake Wakatipu on Sunday. Photo: Supplied

The police national dive squad is due to arrive in Queenstown about 11am, to search for a missing boatie in Lake Wakatipu.

Senior Sergeant John Fookes, of Queenstown, said divers would be searching an area from the Earnslaw slipway, where the boat set out from about 9.30am on Sunday, to near the Bay View Rd boat ramp.

The boat had travelled "several hundred metres'' from the slipway before stopping for a period of time. It has then either drifted or made its way towards the shore, Snr Sgt Fookes said.

It was not until late on Sunday afternoon that the boat was found to be empty and the man missing.

LandSAR and Coastguard personnel searched the shoreline and lake following the discovery on Sunday night. The search was resumed on the water, around the shoreline, and from the air on Monday.