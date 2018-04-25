Dotcom seeks live-in help for new Queenstown pad

Kim Dotcom is looking for a live-in chef, a German teacher and a DJ at his new pad in Queenstown.

The embattled internet entrepreneur is searching for people to fill a handful of roles as live-in help.

Dotcom's post on Twitter asked "who wants to come live with the Dotcoms in Queenstown?"

"We are looking for a Michelin Star chef, executive protection professional, counter-intelligence professional, German teacher for my kids, a DJ/sound engineer, a PA and a Zeppelin pilot," it read.

Hopeful applicants were being asked to send their CVs to Dotcom via email.

The tech mogul made the move recently with his new wife Elizabeth Donnelly after money and possessions previously frozen in Hong Kong by the US Government were released last July.

The thankful tech mogul said it meant his family could enjoy life surrounded by idyllic mountains and lakes rather than spies.

Dotcom's job advertisement attracted hundreds of re-tweets and comments, from hopeful applicants as well as those suggesting he might want other help, too.

"Heck I'd volunteer to be a chauffeur for your golf cart just for free room and 400 a week after taxes," one person wrote.

"Are you sure you don't need a good tax lawyer there too?" another queried.