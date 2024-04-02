Drive time

REPORT & PHOTO: OLIVIA JUDD

Jerald Thomas, of Wales, tries out the reconstructed first hole of the Frankton Golf Club recently.

The golf club had no option but to reconscruct the first and last holes of its course due to major roadworks.

The golf course borders the often congested State Highways6 and 6A and Frankton Rd intersection, known locally as "the BP roundabout".

In an effort to reduce traffic, extensive construction is planned for the roundabout, resulting in the Queenstown Lakes District Council needing to use the golf course’s land as it widens the road.