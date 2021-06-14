Driver charged 10 months after fatal Arrowtown crash

Allanah Walker. Photo: Supplied

Almost a year after Arrowtown teenager Allanah Walker was killed in a car crash, a woman will appear before the court on multiple charges.

Allanah, 17, died on August 22 after the car she was in was involved in a collision.

In February, police revealed their investigation into the crash was complete and they would be charging a woman in relation to Allanah's death.

However, that woman was overseas and the charge could not be laid until she returned.

Her lawyer had been advised and the woman was aware of the police decision.

This morning, police confirmed the 22-year-old would appear in the Queenstown District Court later this month.

She is facing two charges - aggravated careless driving causing death and aggravated careless driving causing injury.

The New Zealand Herald cannot publish the alleged offender's name.

She has not responded to requests for comment.

Walker and two others were injured in the two-car crash in Malaghans Rd - near Millbrook Resort - shortly before 9.20pm.

Tragically, Allanah's death was the second sudden fatality for the family.

In 2012, Allanah's father, Brendon, 39, also known as Frog, died after being electrocuted by a fallen power line while checking on stock on a farm near Kaikōura.

Her mother, Sarah, was knocked unconscious and burned when she went to help him.

It was later reported that Allanah, who was 9-years-old at the time, did an "amazing" job after she and her brother Ethan ran home to raise the alarm.

The children rang their grandmother in Queenstown, who called emergency services, and when a St John emergency operator rang the house, Allanah and her brother answered questions about what had happened.

The New Zealand Herald has reached out to Allanah's mother for comment.

At Allanah's funeral, Sarah Walker said she "loved the absolute core" of her daughter, who was "like a cyclone".

"You have made my life so much richer; I'm not sure that life will ever be so bright again," she said in a tribute read on her behalf.

"You were a force, a beautiful person who loved, and was loved by, every person that you knew."