Saturday, 12 December 2020

Driver flees leaving trail of destruction in Lower Shotover

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    A car crashed into multiple parked cars early Saturday morning before the driver fled their vehicle, leaving police still hunting for the offender. 

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to Regent St, part of a modern subdivision in Lower Shotover about 2.20am Saturday morning. 

    They discovered a trail of parked cars that had been hit by a vehicle which was left abandoned in the suburban street, blocking both lanes. 

    A local resident said the incident had left "a lot of very devastated people on this street."

    Police searched the area during the night but were unable to find the offender. 

    A police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter