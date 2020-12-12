Driver flees leaving trail of destruction in Lower Shotover

A car crashed into multiple parked cars early Saturday morning before the driver fled their vehicle, leaving police still hunting for the offender.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Regent St, part of a modern subdivision in Lower Shotover about 2.20am Saturday morning.

They discovered a trail of parked cars that had been hit by a vehicle which was left abandoned in the suburban street, blocking both lanes.

A local resident said the incident had left "a lot of very devastated people on this street."

Police searched the area during the night but were unable to find the offender.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.