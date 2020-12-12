Driver flees leaving trail of destruction in Lower Shotover

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A car crashed into multiple parked cars early Saturday morning before the driver fled their vehicle, leaving police still hunting for the offender.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to Regent St, part of a modern subdivision in Lower Shotover about 2.20am Saturday morning.
They discovered a trail of parked cars that had been hit by a vehicle which was left abandoned in the suburban street, blocking both lanes.A local resident said the incident had left "a lot of very devastated people on this street."
Police searched the area during the night but were unable to find the offender.
A police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.