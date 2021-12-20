Driver killed after crash down Gibbson bank

A person has died after their car crashed down a steep bank on the Gibbston Valley Highway near Queenstown.

About 25 emergency service personnel attended the scene after the car collided with a van about 10.30am.

It left State Highway 6 and rolled down a bank, before coming to rest on its roof above a roaring Kawarau River in the Nevis Bluff area.

Police confirmed this afternoon that the driver died at the scene. No one else was in that vehicle.

The car crashed down the bank before stopping near the Kawarau River. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Two people with injuries in the damaged van were taken to Lakes District Hospital, police said.

Their conditions were not yet known.

A witness told an ODT reporter the car was on its roof and "one roll away" from being in the water.

The reporter described the river as a "raging torrent" and very high when the accident happened.

Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Helicopters had flown over the site and landed a few hundred metres away, he said.

Part of SH6 was closed for a time, with traffic backed up right to Gibbston.

But about 2pm, the NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised that highway was open under stop/go traffic management and continued delays could be expected.

Rescue helicopters were called to the crash site on State Highway 6. PHOTO: J MITCHELL

Police asked motorists to have patience while the backlog clears.

The serious crash unit was at the scene this afternoon.

- Staff reporters and ODT Online