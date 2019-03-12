Driver ordered to pay victim

A woman who ran over a motorcyclist at a Queenstown roundabout in January has been ordered to pay the victim more than $4000.

Emma Ann Huddlestone (49), of Kelvin Heights, admitted careless driving causing injury to Stuart Glasgow on Memorial St on January 21.

Defence counsel Tanya Surrey yesterday told Judge John Brandts-Giesen in the Queenstown District Court Huddlestone was "just simply unable to recall what happened'' and her client was "devastated'' and "traumatised''.

"It seems to be a split second of black-out inattention and she does not have an explanation.''

The judge said Huddlestone was driving at 2.45pm, approaching the roundabout which intersects with four streets.

She was intending to go "straight through'' from Memorial St to Man St.

Mr Glasgow entered from Camp St intending to go in the same direction as Huddlestone.

"You failed to see him.

"You hit him from the rear and then you drove over top of him, initially with your front wheels, and then pinning the motorcyclist down with your rear wheels.

"He was trapped under the car ... the vehicle had to be lifted off him by bystanders.''

He was taken to Lakes District Hospital then transported to Dunedin Hospital.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said Mr Glasgow's victim impact statement detailed the extent of his injuries - three broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a lacerated liver, two punctured lungs, nerve damage to his right elbow and issues using his right hand.

At first he did not notice his injuries because he was "just happy to be alive'', the judge said.

However, he now realised his limitations and it would be months before he could return to work.

While the level of Huddlestone's carelessness was "probably not terribly high'' the consequences had been "quite horrendous''.

"This victim was there to be seen and he should have been seen by you ...

"You will be haunted by this accident for many years; the motorcyclist will actually suffer ... I suspect, for many years to come.''

He fined her $600 and ordered her to pay $130 in court costs as well as $1000 by way of emotional harm, half of which was to be paid yesterday. He further ordered she pay reparation of $3185.14 and disqualified her from driving for seven months.