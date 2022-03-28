Drivers using phones 'frequently seen' in Queenstown

A police officer caught 15 drivers using cellphones in Queenstown on a single day last week, prompting a warning to motorists over the practice.

Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Sarah Thorn said that on Wednesday, a single Queenstown staff member stopped 15 drivers for mobile phone use, four for not wearing seatbelts, five for speeding infringements and two for drinking and driving.

She said such high-risk behaviour contributed to driving-related harm and "thankfully were spotted before injury, or death, could occur".

"Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, we all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe,” Snr Sgt Thorn said.

Road Policing officer Constable Brent Rush said cellphone use by drivers was frequent around the resort.

“It is common for police to see people engaging in a couple of different poor driving practices at the same time, like using their phone and speeding, and when everyone around them is driving safely they stick out like a sore thumb.

"I think one of the more disappointing things is that a lot of people are still using their phones while driving and it’s an offence we frequently see people committing in Queenstown now."

It seemed the road safety message wasn’t really sinking in, he said.

“It is really obvious to police who is concentrating on the task at hand and who isn’t.

"People who are driving distracted often do not see police, even in marked vehicles, and when we pull those people over, they know they have been caught.”

Police had a warning for motorists: "You can expect our officers to be out in force anytime, anywhere to deter unsafe driving behaviour."