Drunk woman drives wrong way outside cop station, police say

A 25-year-old woman allegedly had a breath alcohol level of 600mcg when she decided to drive the wrong way down a one-way street outside the Queenstown police station yesterday morning.

Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said the woman, on a Canadian work visa, was stopped after police saw her "go the wrong way down the one-way part of Camp St''.

After the breath test the woman elected a blood sample, he said.

The breath alcohol limit is 250mcg.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old male was arrested at 12.30am on Saturday after kicking the glass wall at BNZ bank, on Rees Street, and smashing it.

He was expected to appear in the Queenstown District Court today.

Also expected to appear in court today is a Queenstown man arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle on Thursday.

Sgt Watt said the man was seen down Cow Lane "trying car door handles''.

"The owner of that vehicle saw him walking out Frankton way and called us to that.

"He was arrested and charged.''