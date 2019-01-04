Due in court on rape after attack

A 23-year-old man charged with rape is due to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis, of Queenstown, said yesterday the man was arrested following an incident at Lake Hawea last Friday.

A 22-year-old woman left the Lake Hawea Hotel at 9.40pm and the "attack" took place a short distance away, down a grass bank near Capell Ave, Det Snr Sgt Inglis said.

The man was arrested and charged with rape, unlawful sexual connection and male assaults female.

While an arrest had been made, police still wanted to hear from anyone who was in the Capell Ave area at the time as it was possible the alleged offender might have spoken to them, Det Snr Sgt Inglis said.

"Anyone who heard or saw anything in the vicinity of the Lake Hawea Hotel between 9.40pm and 10.30pm on Friday, 28 December, or spoke to a man in Capell Ave between those times, is asked to contact police."

Police can be contacted on (03) 441-1615 or at the Wanaka police station on (03) 443-7272.