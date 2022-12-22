E-scooter company aiming for January start

The beam e-scooter, soon to be trialed in Queenstown. Image: Supplied

In a quick turnaround, e-scooter provider Beam is looking to set up operations in Queenstown as early as January.

Following the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s decision to enter into a memorandum of understanding last week, the micro-mobility company said operations could begin in the new year.

Beam has been looking for local businesses to host e-scooters through fixed "virtual docking" (parking) spots, and said the businesses would earn commission per trip.

DoubleTree by Hilton, FreshChoice Queenstown and The Flaming Kiwi Backpackers are confirmed docking points.

Beam said rider and community safety was "at the forefront", and there was a three-strikes policy in place to suspend those users who repeatedly broke the riding rules.

The founder of New Zealand-owned-and-operated Flamingo, Jacksen Love, also told the council last week his company was looking at operating in the area.

By Melissa Ready