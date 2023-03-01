Skip to main content
Dunedin
15
|
11
Wednesday,
Wed,
22
March
Mar
2023
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Queenstown
Two injured in crash
A truck crashed on the Crown Range, near Arrowtown, last night.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators have determined a fire which gutted Queenstown’s Speight’s Ale House on Sunday morning was caused by an electrical fault in the kitchen.
Sculpture honours former gardener, rose enthusiast
Queenstown Gardens’ long-time head gardener has been immortalised with a new sculpture, unveiled beside a plaque in his memory yesterday.
Police seek to identify assailant
Police are asking for the community's assistance following a violent assault at a bar in Church St in Queenstown yesterday morning.
Queenstown bar attack left victim with neck wound
Queenstown police are hunting for a man over a violent bar assault which left the victim with a lacerated neck.
Two hurt in truck crash near Arrowtown
Two people have been injured after a truck crashed near Arrowtown tonight.
Robinson’s season ends on high note
Queenstown alpine ski racer Alice Robinson has finished her season on a high note.
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown's Speight’s Ale House owner Clark Frew is only half joking when he says he is bracing for "a swarm of locusts".
No conviction for taxi driver who hit pedestrian
A Queenstown cabbie who drove into a pedestrian, breaking her leg, could not have done more to show his remorse, his lawyer says.
Auctioneers set to hammer it out at ‘world’ championship
Forty of New Zealand and Australia’s best and budding auctioneers are going toe to toe in Queenstown this week, vying for a "world" title.
Tough times may mean sharp rates increase
Queenstown ratepayers are facing a proposed rate increase of more than 13% as pressure comes on thanks to rising costs and court settlements around leaky homes.
SUBSCRIBER
Just over a week in and there are still unanswered questions around when — or if — e-scooters will reach their full potential in Queenstown.
Renowned author, artist Da’Vella Gore dies
A remarkable Queenstowner who died last week, aged 84, was renowned as an artist, art teacher, wedding celebrant, author, gardener and inspirational speaker.
SUBSCRIBER
A power fix, which will hopefully reduce unscheduled power cuts in the Wakatipu, should be commissioned by May.
Fire at Queenstown bar brought under control
A fire at Queenstown's Speight's Ale House is now under control.
SUBSCRIBER
After almost 50 years, the Queenstown Winter Festival looks to be dead in the water.
Overcoming obstacles for sweet success
What started as a new mum baking cakes at home has transitioned into two successful hospo outlets for a Queenstown-based Chilean couple.
Roundabout closing for works
Queenstown's BP roundabout will close for three nights next week.
Man avoids ban over blood specimen refusal
A Queenstown man has dodged a driving ban for refusing to provide a blood specimen after police accepted he had not been driving.
Tour company RealNZ head resigns post
REALNZ chief executive Stephen England-Hall has resigned.
Read more