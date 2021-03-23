You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Frankie Ryalls (18 months), of Dunedin, is transfixed by The Wiggles in Queenstown yesterday afternoon. Frankie, on her mother Jacqueline Renwick’s knee, is accompanied by her big sister, Indie Ryalls (4) and her father, Tristan Ryalls. About 1400 Wiggles fans — and their parents — packed in to the Queenstown Events Centre for two highly anticipated shows yesterday, the last of the group’s South Islandstops.