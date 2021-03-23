Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Enchanted

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Photos: Tracey Roxburg.
    Frankie Ryalls (18 months), of Dunedin, is transfixed by The Wiggles in Queenstown yesterday afternoon. Frankie, on her mother Jacqueline Renwick’s knee, is accompanied by her big sister, Indie Ryalls (4) and her father, Tristan Ryalls.  About 1400 Wiggles fans — and their parents — packed in to the Queenstown Events Centre for two highly anticipated shows yesterday, the last of the group’s South Islandstops.
    Blue Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie falls asleep on stage in Queenstown yesterday, while Yellow Wiggle,...
    Blue Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie falls asleep on stage in Queenstown yesterday, while Yellow Wiggle, Emma Watkins hatches a plan to wake him up.

