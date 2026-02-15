Epstein couple's Queenstown and Dunedin links

Couple’s ‘alpine retreat’: Longtime property managers for child sex offender, the late Jeffrey Epstein, had this Queenstown house on Alpine Retreat Rd built 20 years ago

A Kiwi couple revealed to have run paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s properties also formerly owned a Queenstown section which they built a large house on.

Former New Zealand Defence Force chefs Karen and Brice Gordon managed Epstein’s residences, including sprawling Zorro Ranch, in New Mexico, in the United States, where he and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly abused and sex trafficked teenage girls.

In 2003, the Gordons, who aren’t implicated in any criminal activity, bought a 3556 square metre section on Queenstown’s Alpine Retreat Rd, off Moke Lake Rd, for $500,000.

The vendor was local identity, the late Peter Fleming.

In ’06, the couple then had a two-level, three-bedroom Replica Homes dwelling built on the section for an estimated build cost of $500,000.

It was described as an impressive 322sq m residence, with cedar window and door joinery, overlooking Lake Whakatipu with the Remarkables range as a backdrop.

According to property records, the couple then sold the property for $1.3 million in 2014.

In a property information memorandum in ’04, the couple’s address is given as Zorro Ranch.

Multiple women later alleged they were sexually assaulted by Epstein at the ranch, which has been described as ‘‘the Playboy mansion of Sante Fe’’.

An FBI electronic communication says Brice Gordon was interviewed there by federal investigators in ’07.

It’s not known if the Gordons ever resided at their Queenstown property, but they had lived in Dunedin in the ’90s after they’d been cheffing in the military, Karen for the navy and Brice for the army.

The NZ Herald reports an Epstein trust listed Brice to receive $US2m, ‘‘if he survives me’’, just two days before Epstein committed suicide in 2019 in a federal jail.

The Gordons also ran his residences in Palm Beach, California, and in the U.S. Virgin Islands, preparing them ahead of Epstein’s flying visits.

His small island in the Caribbean was also said to be a location for his alleged abuse and trafficking of children.

The Herald reports a New Mexico lawmaker saying she’s likely to subpoena the Gordons to appear before a ‘truth commission’ looking into the late sex offender’s activities at Zorro Ranch.

‘‘It’s been alleged that horrible atrocities were taking place in our community, we need to hear from them,’’ New Mexico state representative Andrea Romero says.

‘‘If they were involved with his dealings over that amount of time. . .not only do we need to know what their involvement was very clearly, we also need to know what they know.’’

She goes on to say their reported disappearance since Epstein’s death is ‘‘alarming’’.

