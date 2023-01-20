Extreme care urged after residential scrub fire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) is urging "extreme care" as only the quick actions of volunteer firefighters stopped an accidental fire doing significant damage in a Queenstown suburb.

A Fenz spokesman said a scrub fire threatening a structure in Highview Tce was reported about 11am yesterday.

Firefighters douse the blaze. Photo: Rhyva Van Onselen

Crews from Arrowtown, Frankton and Queenstown were sent, as was a helicopter.

By 11.22am, two appliances from Queenstown and an appliance from Frankton had the fire contained.

Crews had done "very, very well" to get the fire under control before any nearby properties could be damaged, the spokesman said.

Arrowtown appliances and the helicopter were stood down before they arrived, the spokesman said.

A firefighter at the scene said it appeared the fire might had been started by a concrete grinder during construction at the site.

Foam was used to contain the fire and most of the fire was contained by the crew from one fire truck.

Fenz community risk manager Otago James Knapp said the incident served as a reminder to take "extreme care" with spark- and heat-generating activities, especially near grass and dead plant material.

Such activities should done early in the morning or postponed until a cooler day.

People should also have water handy just in case, Mr Knapp said.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said the scrub fire appeared small but firefighters seemed desperate.

Several people in Highview Tce had been watching the blaze from their balconies, but appeared to have gone back inside due to the smoke, the reporter said.

The fire comes after The Lakes and Central fire zones moved to a prohibited fire season last week, meaning a total ban on outdoor fires.