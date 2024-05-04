Extreme fundraising

Queenstown volunteer firefighter Colette Howard’s vowing to shave her head if she reaches her fundraising target for the Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

You could say she’s hair raising.

Queenstown volunteer firey Colette Howard is one of 12 from her brigade entering this month’s Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge, in Auckland.

During the challenge firefighters will hike up 51 flights of stairs, in full firefighting kit, including breathing apparatus, to raise money for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Having completed the challenge for the past two years, Howard wanted to do something a bit different this time around.

So, she’s decided if she reaches her $7000 fundraising target, she’ll shave her head.

"Being able to show extra support for people who go through chemotherapy will give me a sense of accomplishment," she says.

"Once I get an idea in my head, I know I have to follow through or else I will regret it."

To help raise money, she’s hosting a raffle at Queenstown’s Red Rock, on Camp St, this Saturday.

Prizes include an Industrial Fitness membership and AJ Hackett Bungy and Nevis Swing passes.

As for the May 18 event, Howard’s hoping to go sub-20 minutes this year, though "the amount I fundraise is definitely more important to me than the fitness challenge".

To donate, or purchase raffle tickets, visit rb.gy/guj3b3

