Farewell to a friend and colleague

Louise Scott-Gallagher with husband Craig and daughter Lily earlier this year. PHOTO: LULLABY GRACE PHOTOGRAPHY

She'll take the high road for a bit, and we’ll take the low road.

But we’ll be together again, and our love will get us through to that day.

That’s a paraphrasing of words written by former Allied Press journalist, Louise Scott-Gallagher, 44, who died at home surrounded by family in Queenstown on May 20.

Speaking at Louise’s funeral service at the Queenstown Polo Ground on Sunday, friend Sarah Taylor recounted how Louise had comforted her with those words after the death of Sarah’s mother.

Now they offer comfort to her former colleagues at the Mountain Scene and Otago Daily Times.

They will also comfort the many Queenstowners who were touched by Louise’s warmth, empathy and sense of fun — and her lilting Northern Irish accent — as she went about her work as a reporter here between 2014 and 2018.

Although she took up the regions editor role with the ODT in Dunedin, she continued to spend much of her time in the resort.

That was because by then she was sharing a home with her future husband, Craig Gallagher — they’d met in 2017 when she interviewed him in his capacity as co-organiser of charity boxing event Thriller in the Chiller.

The girl from Gillygooley, County Tyrone, had found her forever home in Queenstown with her dream man.

However, in 2023, their lives were turned upside down.

After finding a lump on her breast while 11 weeks’ pregnant with their daughter, Lily, Louise was diagnosed with cancer.

Despite an immediate mastectomy and subsequent chemotherapy, she was told last April the tumours in her body had grown and multiplied.

Her overriding wish became to live long enough for Lily to remember her.

She did not want her tragic family history to repeat.

Her mother, Anne, had died from breast cancer at 34 — leaving four young children behind — when Louise was 3 years old.

Louise and Craig began planning a wedding for later this year, but after learning three weeks ago that her treatment wasn’t working, they brought those plans forward.

They were married at home, in front of family and close friends, last Monday.

Louise passed away peacefully the next day.

At Sunday’s celebration of Louise’s life, friend Josie Spillane described her as the "best mum on the planet" and a woman who lived for her family and friends.

A lover of parties and banter, she was a "singer, always the first on the dance floor, and often the last one home".

A collector of friends around the world, her exceptional empathy meant she was the first to provide comfort and care at times of need.

A prolific cook, she was a "feeder — that’s how she showed love".

The doting aunt of eight also showered affection on the children of friends and colleagues.

Spillane recounted what Louise had written about her predicament a year ago.

"I promise I’m going to confront this head-on, but while I’m doing that, I’m going to make every second count with Craig and Lily.

"I live in hope, and genuinely believe a positive attitude and outlook can help, but most of all, I live every day surrounded by love and surrounded by my friends and extended families at home and our Kiwi families here in New Zealand.

"They give us so much support, and I thank you for everyone."