Thursday, 19 January 2023

Fast action douses fire threatening Queenstown house

    By Oscar Francis and Melissa Ready
    Quick-responding crews did "very, very well" to control a scrub fire threatening a house in Queenstown.

    The scrub fire in Highview Terrace was reported about 11am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    Crews from Arrowtown, Frankton and Queenstown were dispatched along with a helicopter.

    Smoke rises from the scrub fire which threatened a property. Photo: Rhyva Van Onselen
    Crews had responded quickly and done ‘‘very very well’’ to get the fire under control before any properties could be damaged, the spokesman said.

    Two appliances from Queenstown and an appliance from Frankton had the fire contained by 11.22am.

    Further appliances from Arrowtown and the helicopter were then stood down, the spokesman said.

    Firefighters douse the blaze. Photo: Rhyva Van Onselen
    A firefighter at the scene said it appeared the fire might have been started by a concrete grinder amid construction at the site.

    Foam was used to contain the fire, the firefighter said.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) community risk manager Otago James Knapp said the incident served as a reminder to take ‘‘extreme care’’ with spark and heat generating activities, especially near grass and dead plant material. 

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

