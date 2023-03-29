Fatal workplace incident

PHOTO: MELISSA READY

Police cars sit alongside utes and several diggers at the scene of a workplace death in Jacks Point, Queenstown, yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the incident in Homestead Bay Rd about 2.45pm.

The serious crash unit and WorkSafe had been notified, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said it was notified of the incident at 2.17pm and sent a helicopter, an ambulance and a manager.

Both St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand referred further inquiries to police.

An ambulance could also be seen at the cordoned-off area in Maori Jack Rd where the incident appeared to have happened yesterday afternoon.

About 7pm a police spokesman confirmed a person had died. Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing, the spokesman said.