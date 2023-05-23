Financial desperation drove shoplifting: counsel

A Wanaka couple’s shoplifting spree was driven by financial "desperation" following a family dispute, a lawyer says.

Michelle Helen Abbott-Lewis and Eion Christie Lewis (both 64) stole groceries worth more than $2000 from the town’s two New World supermarkets.

Although they operated alone, their modus operandi was the same — paying at the self-scan checkout for items in their trolley or basket, but not paying for others placed in a chilly bag.

Police originally laid a total of 28 charges against the pair, but at their sentencing in the Queenstown District Court yesterday, they admitted six representative ones — four for Abbott-Lewis and two for Lewis — covering numerous instances of offending between December 31 and February 3.

Abbott-Lewis’ counsel, Megan Waller, told Judge Russell Walker the couple had left a "comfortable life" in Australia to provide fulltime care for a family member in Wanaka.

Things took a turn for the worse when they were "kicked out" of the house where they were staying after a family argument.

Because the defendant was caring fulltime for the family member, she could not earn an income and the couple got into desperate financial straits.

Abbott-Lewis accepted full responsibility for her actions, Ms Waller said.

"She deeply regrets the decisions she made."

She now had a part-time job, and the couple planned to stay in New Zealand.

Lewis’ counsel, Ben Alexander, said the couple’s financial situation became so serious they were forced to live in their car.

They were now living with friends and the situation had stabilised.

Abbott-Lewis admitted four charges of theft, totalling $1695.53, from New World’s supermarkets in Dunmore St and at Three Parks.

Lewis admitted two charges of theft: groceries valued at $465.05 from Three Parks, from January 4 to 28; and items valued at $4.37 from Wanaka’s Mitre 10 Mega on January 24.

Judge Russell Walker told Abbott-Lewis it was a "sad day" for her, particularly as the couple had no previous convictions.

"I appreciate things must’ve got desperate for you, but things are desperate for a lot of families at the moment."

He sentenced both defendants to nine months’ supervision, and ordered Abbott-Lewis pay reparation of $1695.53 in instalments of $100 a fortnight.

Lewis must pay reparation of $465.05, also in fortnightly instalments of $100.

— Guy Williams, PIJF court reporter