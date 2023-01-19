Fire in Coronet Peak pine plantation

Six helicopters are fighting a blaze in a pine plantation near Queenstown tonight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communications shift manager Jill Higgison said the Coronet Peak fire had broken out in a plantation of about 29ha on Skippers Rd.

Crews were alerted to the fire about 6.15pm.

The area was under a fire ban, and it was not yet known how the blaze had started, she said.

A fire investigator was set to attend the scene on Friday.

No property was in danger from the fire.

The situation was still unfolding and helicopters would be unable to fly after nightfall.