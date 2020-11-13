Firefighters tackle blaze in central Queenstown

Firefighters are battling a blaze in central Queenstown while hundreds of onlookers watch.

Smoke could earlier be seen coming from the building in Queenstown Mall and four fire appliances were on the scene, along with two support vehicles.

A witness described thick smoke and a smell of burning inside the mall.

Smoke could be seen coming from inside Queenstown Mall. Photo: Matthew McKew

As of 4.45pm there was no visible smoke coming from the building, but firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and armed with axes and hammers still appeared to be trying to locate the fire.

Two police cars were also at the scene and nearby Camp St had been closed off to traffic.

Firefighters attempt to enter locate the source of the smoke via the roof above Fogo restaurant. Photo: Matthew McKew

A reporter at the scene said firefighters were entering the building via the restaurant Fogo on the second floor.