Friday, 13 November 2020

Updated 5.55 pm

Firefighters tackle blaze in central Queenstown

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Firefighters are battling a blaze in central Queenstown while hundreds of onlookers watch.

    Smoke could earlier be seen coming from the building in Queenstown Mall and four fire appliances were on the scene, along with two support vehicles.

    A witness described thick smoke and a smell of burning inside the mall.  

    Smoke could be seen coming from inside Queenstown Mall. Photo: Matthew McKew
    Smoke could be seen coming from inside Queenstown Mall. Photo: Matthew McKew

    As of 4.45pm there was no visible smoke coming from the building, but firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and armed with axes and hammers still appeared to be trying to locate the fire.

    Two police cars were also at the scene and nearby Camp St had been closed off to traffic. 

    Firefighters attempt to enter locate the source of the smoke via the roof above Fogo restaurant....
    Firefighters attempt to enter locate the source of the smoke via the roof above Fogo restaurant. Photo: Matthew McKew

    A reporter at the scene said firefighters were entering the building via the restaurant Fogo on the second floor. 

    Firefighters enter the building in central Queenstown. Photo: Mathew McKew
    Firefighters enter the building in central Queenstown. Photo: Mathew McKew

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter