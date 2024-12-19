Fireworks ban for Queenstown among southern restrictions

A fireworks ban has been placed in the Queenstown Lakes area from 8am tomorrow.

Restrictions on open-air fires, meaning a permit will be needed to light one, have also been put in place in the Strath Taieri, Coastal Waitaki and Lakes areas from tomorrow morning.

The ban and restrictions were announced by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) this afternoon, and will remain in place until further notice.

FENZ Otago District Manager Phil Marsh said the district will continue to dry out, despite recent rain and more forecast to come.

"In many areas we see grass browning off and seed heads drying out - this is where our fires start," he said.

"Fireworks pose a significant threat when grasses dry out, and Queenstown Lakes is a mix of mostly grassland and some scrub and forest.

"Many properties in this area are surrounded by grassland, which is very quick to ignite. Grasslands dry out quickly even after rain, and this often catches people out. One minute their fire is contained, and the next, it’s spreading through the surrounding grass."

Marsh said section 52 under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act allowed the prohibition of fireworks to avoid the risk of large wildfires.

"Summer holidays are traditionally a time when fireworks either left over or saved from Guy Fawkes are brought out of the cupboard," he said.

"We do sometimes have vegetation fires started by fireworks, and with these conditions, the consequences of badly-handled fireworks on our safety, and our property and environment could be severe.

"We also urge people to check their old burn piles or land clearing burns to make sure they are completely out. Windy weather is liable to reignite them if they’re not extinguished."

He added it is already a busy time of year for fire crews, who also deal with motor vehicle crashes and other types of incidents.

"The influx of visitors over the holiday period usually brings more activities such as boating, camping and recreational driving, increasing the risk of fires getting started.

"I’d like to see volunteer firefighters getting to spend a bit more time with their family these holidays, not having to be out there putting out another preventable fire."

