Fireworks at millionaire's property thought to have started blaze near Arrowtown

Crews were called out to tackle the blaze overnight. Photo: Supplied

A large rural fire near Arrowtown overnight is thought to have been started by a New Year’s Eve fireworks display at an American millionaire’s property.

A statement from Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said an estimated 1.2ha of land at Dalefield was engulfed in flames after three separate fires on steep terrain - all caused by fireworks.

Stuff is reporting that the fires were on a property linked to Empire State building chief executive and president Tony Malkin.

At least 16 firefighters using two fire appliances from Queenstown and a tanker and a rural appliance from Arrowtown attended the blaze.

Fenz Central Otago group manager Bobby Lamont said he could not comment on whether fireworks had caused the fire until an investigation had been done.

Another Fenz spokesperson said: "The updated info about the Dalefield fire is that it took our crews three hours to extinguish, one crew stayed until daybreak to ensure there were no flare-ups and a fire investigator will be on site today to determine the origin of the fire.''

The blaze came after neighbours started a petition against the legal fireworks display owing to concerns of the impact it would have on horses and other animals in the area.

It was signed by several hundred people.

In a statement to the Otago Daily Times at the time, the property owners said they had "deep and long-lived social and charitable connections" in the area.

"As a courtesy, beyond any requirement, mindful of house pets and livestock, we have reached out to neighbours to ensure they are appraised of our plans.

"We will happily consider any reasonable request from our immediate neighbours for financial assistance to move their livestock.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience."

- ODT Online/Marjorie Cook