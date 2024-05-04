Fireys head to nationals

Five Queenstown fireys will be taking part in what’s dubbed the ‘Firefighter Iron Man’ this weekend.

Lee Winter, Julien Facci, Samuel Stafford-Bush, Jesse Johnston and Claire Jones — who came fourth in the 40-and-under category and fifth woman overall at last year’s World Firefighter Challenge in the US — will compete in the Firefighter Challenge in Wellington, described as "the toughest two minutes in sport".

The team, who placed third in the South Island Firefighter Challenge in Invercargill in March, and seventh in last year’s nationals, will be faced with five challenges, including carrying a 19kg hose up a six-storey building, dragging a life-sized dummy 30.5 metres, and hoisting a 70mm hose coil six storeys.

— OLIVIA JUDD