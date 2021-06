PHOTO: NZ SKI

Rain could not dampen the spirits of (from left) Matilda Karooz, Sam Karooz, Ben Yorton, Patrick Mcherron and Natalie Urbani as they became the first of the season to ride The Remarkables chairlifts yesterday.

Winter sports lovers were able to shred some powder on Curvey Basin, as they hoped the downpour would turn to snow and whiten the still brown sections of the skifield.

NZ Ski’s other Queenstown ski area Coronet Peak has delayed its opening until early next week.