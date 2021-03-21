Sunday, 21 March 2021

Updated 1.44 pm

Five in hospital after Queenstown jet boat crash

    By Grant Miller
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    The incident occurred on the Shotover River on Sunday. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh
    Five people have been flown to hospital - one with serious injuries - after a jet boat crash near Queenstown today.

    Emergency services rushed to the scene, on the Shotover River upstream from the State Highway 6 bridge, about midday.

    The cause of the crash was not known, but the boat involved was operated by KJet. A spokeswoman said the company was "assessing the situation". 

    Four of the patients had moderate injuries, a St John spokeswoman said. They were airlifted to hospital.

    Seven other people were assessed and treated at the scene, she said.

    Two helicopters and two ambulances had been sent, the St John spokeswoman said.

     - additional reporting NZ Herald 

     

