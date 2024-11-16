Flight cancellations cause Queenstown Marathon woes

Queenstown Airport. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Air New Zealand says two flights managed to make it into Queenstown on Friday night after many earlier arrivals were cancelled or diverted on the eve of the city's marathon.

Queenstown Airport's website listed eight cancelled or diverted arrivals and seven cancelled departures due to severe crosswinds, potentially leaving many keen runners unable to race in the annual marathon on Saturday.

Most flights were with Air New Zealand, though two affected arrivals and two cancelled departures were from Jetstar.

An Air NZ spokesperson said one flight from Christchurch and one from Auckland were able to land about 10pm, which was "really exciting".

"We know the weather disruptions are frustrating, and appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as our airport and customer teams rebook them to alternate flights," the airline said earlier.

"This includes additional recovery flights when weather permits to get our customers to their destination as quickly as possible."

Air NZ had added an extra 3550 seats across 22 extra flights in and out of Auckland this week due to the increased demand, but it now looks like many marathon-goers will miss the event.

Queenstown Marathon had been made aware of the issue, and organisers sought to ease those worried they would miss Friday's 8pm check-in to collect race bibs.

"Don't stress! If you are able to make it in time for your race start tomorrow, we will have your bib ready for you to collect at the start line info desk," a Facebook post said.

"If you have pre-purchased a shuttle ticket, please have your purchase confirmation ready to show our team at the pick-up point. Please refer to the Event Schedule on our website and app for shuttle times for your event."

Those affected had replied to the post, sharing their own experience of their flights being diverted or delayed, with many stranded in Christchurch.

"In the help desk queue at Auckland. Not a lot of info being told. Not many smiles though," a commenter wrote.

"Stuck in Christchurch. They are telling us probably no flights to Queenstown before 8am. Such a shame ... but that wind was scary," another wrote.

"We left Auckland this afternoon and are now stuck in Christchurch as we were diverted. Unfortunately, it isn't practically possible for us to make the race," a third said.

Others have also sought clarification on the latest they can start the race, while other runners had accepted defeat and conceded they would have to wait another year.

Air NZ said all flights were running on schedule Saturday morning. Chief operating officer Alex Marren said an additional flight between Auckland to Queenstown would run later in the afternoon.

He said weather disruptions were frustrating, and the airline's airport and customer teams were working to rebook those affected onto alternate flights as quickly as possible.