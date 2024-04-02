Focus on earthworks, erosion technology

The Queenstown Events Centre in Frankton where the event will be held in the auditorium on April 10. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Industry experts will be showcasing the latest earthworks and erosion technology in Queenstown this month due to a collaboration between the Otago Regional Council and the International Erosion Control Association (IECA).

Council compliance manager Tami Sargeant said Otago’s earthworks rules had not been in place for as long as other parts of the country, so the free event was organised in conjunction with IECA to bring that wider industry knowledge and experience to Otago.

"By bringing key speakers to the region and providing a space for exhibitors from all over New Zealand, we are expanding what local industry players can see as possible solutions in the earthworks sector.

"Our ultimate aim ... is to improve environmental outcomes across Otago now and into the future," Mrs Sargeant said.

"This event has been organised in response to a pilot earthworks Q & A event we ran in Queenstown in June last year, which was so well received by the local industry that we expanded the day this time."

Co-organiser and vice-president of the Australasian chapter of the IECA Joe Johnson said the event, at the Queenstown Events Centre auditorium on April 10, was for everyone, from engineers, architects and developers to earthworks contractors and environmental practitioners.

It was great to be working with the council in providing a day "that showcases education and innovation", he said.

- Staff reporter