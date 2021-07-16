Forecaster signs off after more than half a century

David Crow reads Queenstown’s weather during his 59-year stint that ended last month. PHOTO: ODT ARCHIVES

Chalk up the first Sunday of last month as a rather poignant day in Queenstown’s history.

Just before 9am, David Crow, who has been taking the resort’s temperature for 59 years — or delegating the job if he was unavailable — undertook what turned out to be his last weather observations at the historic Brisbane St enclosure.

Then, at 9.45am, he posted his last forecast on his weather website.

Unfortunately, since then Mr Crow (87) has been unwell, and after a spell in hospital is now recuperating in a rest-home.

Rain, hail or sunshine, he had been monitoring Queenstown’s rain, hail and sunshine since 1962, after the previous weather observer handed him the voluntary role just a week after he settled in Wakatipu.

He had previously worked as a meteorologist around the country, most latterly in Invercargill.

For his first 50 years in Queenstown, he lived in Arthurs Point’s highest house, dubbed "Crow’s Nest", and it was often a treacherous exercise getting down his narrow, winding dirt road — which was later renamed Crows Nest Rd — to read the weather each morning.

One-time neighbour the late Chas Drader persuaded Mr Crow to also present the weather on his then-new radio station — a gig he kept up for nearly 30 years until More FM pulled the plug.

Stuart Maclean, who used to fill in for Mr Crow, said, "Chas said he was the only neighbour he never talked to over the fence about the weather.

"David used to say to me, ‘I won’t get the weather wrong, but I might get the timing wrong’."

Mr Maclean said Mr Crow often used to help out people who would ask him for the weather before an event.

Niwa national climate network manager Andrew Harper said the climate record from Queenstown was a "very special one, and it’s pretty much due to David as to the quality of that record".

Commenting on Mr Crow’s 59-year stint, Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult reflected: "I’ve been been here for 40 years and I feel like a new kid on the block compared to him."

"He’s really an institution," Mr Boult said.

"Look, if people talk about the weather they talk about David Crow, they’re synonymous.

"He’s enormously appreciated, and missed."

- Philip Chandler