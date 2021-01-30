Four injured in jet boat crash near Glenorchy

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is in a critical condition, one serious and two others suffered moderate injuries after a jet boat crashed on the Dart River, near Glenorchy this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called about 2.30pm.
All the patients have now been removed from the boat and a St John Ambulance spokesman said a rescue helicopter from Queenstown was flying them to Dunedin Hospital.
Worksafe had been advised of the incident and would investigate.