Four injured in jet boat crash near Glenorchy

One person is in a critical condition, one serious and two others suffered moderate injuries after a jet boat crashed on the Dart River, near Glenorchy this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called about 2.30pm.

All the patients have now been removed from the boat and a St John Ambulance spokesman said a rescue helicopter from Queenstown was flying them to Dunedin Hospital.

Worksafe had been advised of the incident and would investigate.