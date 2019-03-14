Four weeks for plan hearings

Four weeks have been set aside for the Environment Court to hear appeals on part of stage one of the Queenstown Lakes District Council's proposed district plan.

The notice of hearing says the topic for the series of hearings was to be the ''rural landscape''.

The court will sit in Queenstown from April 8-12 and 15-18.

From May 6-10 the Environment Court will sit in Wanaka and then return to Queenstown from May 13-17.

In Queenstown the Environment Court will sit at the Copthorne Hotel and Resort and in Wanaka it will sit at Edgewater Resort.

A total of 31 parties are listed on the appeal notice, including Upper Clutha Environmental Society Incorporated, Kawarau Jet Services Holdings Ltd, Mt Cardrona Station Ltd, Queenstown Airport Corporation, Te Anau Developments Ltd, Remarkables Park Ltd, and Ngai Tahu Tourism Ltd.