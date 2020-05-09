Free swing reward for 'good buggers'

Queenstown's Canyon Swing is giving away swings for deserving "good buggers", chosen by the most popular votes online. Photo via Mountain Scene

If you know someone who’s gone above and beyond lately, why not have them pushed off a cliff?

Queenstown’s Shotover Canyon Swing is offering $100,000 worth of adrenalin-inducing free swings over the river to deserving "buggers" to recognise their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nominations can be made on the company’s website – those with most votes win.

Canyon Swing’s Dalice McGregor says the company wants to spread a positive message to locals and do its bit as “good buggers” in the community.

“Our prices are based on international tourism and it is not something people can always afford, so this is a way to be a tourist in your own town.

McGregor’s expecting a large number of winners.

“It depends on if it is solo or tandem, but we are expecting about 400 people could win.”

The company is looking forward to reopening, legally and safely, but is currently unable to run trips due to Alert Level 3.

Nominations are already flying in – nominees include volunteer firefighters working through lockdown and fitness instructors helping to keep people active at home by video coaching.

Queenstown mayor Jim Boult is also in the running – to date he’s got one of the highest numbers of votes.

Nominations close this coming Monday.

