Frustrations mount over Queenstown roadworks

Alwyn Metcalfe (87), who lives on the Frankton Rd/Dublin St corner, is appalled by how long the roadworks are taking, PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Frustration is growing among Queenstown accommodation providers and others hemmed in by interminable infrastructure and roadworks at the entrance to the CBD.

Since early last year, work funded by the Government and Queenstown Lakes District Council has been going on along a small stretch of Frankton Rd between Suburb St and the "gateway" to the new Melbourne St arterial route.

Road users have been restricted to half the road while intersections to Suburb and Dublin Sts have been cut off.

Queenstown Motel Apartments guests, with great difficulty, have had vehicle access via Suburb St, but the much more convenient Dublin St intersection reopened on Tuesday last week.

Manager Deepanshu Sajjan said he was then called by the Alliance, Ka Huanui o Tāhuna, to say they were re-closing it from today.

"They can’t find a pipe which is connecting from Melbourne St, or something, so they said they need to dig it again."

But, instead of waiting until today, the intersection was closed on Tuesday, inconveniencing guests who thought it was open.

As to when the intersection would reopen permanently, "they said they don’t have a clue".

Mr Sajjan said the worst thing was the lack of communication.

"I keep asking them, just give me an exact, accurate thing [so I can tell guests], it’s getting really, really hard for us.

"Their managers, they never pick up my phone [calls], never ever get back to me."

He said he was having to drop his rates to retain his guests.

Deborah Borja, who manages Hurley’s of Queenstown on the Frankton Rd/Melbourne St corner, said guests were constantly complaining about the roadworks, and many checked out early.

"A lot of people are complaining, attacking me — there’s nothing I can do."

Ms Borja said guests were pre-warned when they booked, "but some people don’t read it".

Her biggest concern was skiers staying this July and August when workers would be digging right in front of the units, who might want to take a day off skiing and try to sleep in.

Isha Narad, who manages Chalet Queenstown, in Dublin St, was also "definitely frustrated and annoyed" about the roadworks.

She said water pipes had burst six times in their driveway due to the movement of rocks under the surface, caused by vibrations from roadworks.

Other problems included workers’ vehicles blocking their driveway, water shutdowns with no notice and no clear signage on how to access their facility from the airport.

"Noise and dust have made life completely hell, with guests complaining about both and giving us bad reviews, which is affecting the business."

Alwyn Metcalfe (87), who lives on the Frankton Rd/Dublin St corner, was also appalled by how long the roadworks were taking, and what it must be costing.

Just this week, he said two street lights were also taken down, "so it’s blacked out at night for the tourists walking around — it is unbelievable".

Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesman Campbell Weal said construction of the first stage of the arterial route had been delayed for several reasons from labour shortages to heavy rain events.

A public-excluded report was considered by councillors at their meeting on April 27 about the cost of the project.

"A statement on this is expected to be made available next week," he said.

Reasons for delays

- Archaeological discoveries

- Discovery of historic asbestos pipes

- Maintaining traffic access to as many streets as possible, for as long as possible, led to "constrained construction methodologies"

- Heavy rain events

- Delays caused by exterior events like Cyclone Gabrielle

- Labour shortages

By Philip Chandler