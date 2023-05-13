Garden restoration workshops

Those wanting to know about restoring their garden should get along to the Arrowtown Hall on Monday.

The New Zealand Plant Conservation Network and the Queenstown Lakes District Council are running a couple of workshops at the Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall on Monday.

They hope to give local restoration warriors a place to contribute their stories about their experiences.

The workshops will provide a space to share local lessons, define and facilitate success, and identify successful pathways that could guide future restoration work in the Queenstown Lakes district.