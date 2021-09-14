Gibbston concert pushed back because of Covid

The Gibbston Summer Concert is a popular event that draws thousands of people. File photo

Next year’s Gibbston Summer Concert has been pushed back to March, in light of uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

Greenstone Entertainment chief executive Amanda Calvert said the concert, at Gibbston Valley Winery, would be held on March 26 — it would be the last of the three-stop tour, following Taupo on March 12 and Whitianga on March 13.

Ms Calvert said the company was also in the final stages of securing artists — more detail would be released soon.

‘‘We recognise the importance of the Summer Concert Tour to the begins in which it visits, not only from the millions of dollars of economic benefit it generates each year, but also the hundreds of local suppliers that we’re able to engage and support.

‘‘With current border restrictions and the uncertainty surrounding events, as a whole, we wanted to give concert-goers some reassurance of our plans and to give everyone something to ... look forward to in March next year.’’

This year’s concert, held in January, was attended by more than 10,000 people.

It featured only New Zealand artists, including The Jordan Luck Band, Stellar and Hello Sailor, added to the line-up after Australian acts The Angels, Pseudo Echo and Australia-based Mi-Sex were forced to cancel due to the global pandemic.