Glenorchy fire burning 200ha of land

The fire burning at Mt Crichton, Glenorchy. Photo: Fenz

A large fire on farmland near Glenorchy is no longer under control and an extra four helicopters have been brought in to battle the blaze.

On Friday Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said the blaze at Mt Creighton, which at one stage had flames up to 30 metres high, forced the closure of the road between Queenstown and Glenorchy, had been brought under control.

But the fire was no longer in control this afternoon, with smoke spreading across the Queenstown area and Fenz calling for back-up this afternoon.

An update at 6pm from Fenz stated that the fire was about 200ha.

Fenz said eight helicopters were battling the blaze, along with four ground crews.

As of just before 6pm a command unit from Alexandra was on the way to the scene.

Smoke is seen coming over the hills from a large fire at Mt Creighton, Glenorchy. Photo: Regan Wagteveld

Crews from Arrowtown, Dunstan and Glenorchy were already at the scene.

"It is still active and we are being kept very busy with helicopters and ground crews."

Queenstown resident David Smith said the smoke had progressively been getting worse in his suburb and now he could barely see anything.

"There’s thick brown smoke coming over the back of Fern Hill, over the Ben Lomond summit," he said.

He believed the source was coming from over the hills towards Glenorchy.

"You literally cannot see any mountains from the town, you can’t even see Walter Peak, if there’s this much smoke there’s definitely a big fire," Mr Smith said.

Fenz advised anyone impacted by the smoke or ashfall to close their doors and windows and call Healthline if they experience any health issues.