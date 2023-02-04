Glover to stand in by-election

John Glover

Glenorchy Community Association chairman John Glover has announced his intention to stand in the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s by-election.

On Wednesday, newly-elected Arrowtown-Kawarau ward councillor Neeta Shetty, of Arrowtown, announced she had resigned, with immediate effect.

Mrs Shetty, who also stood for the mayoralty, was elected to the council in October.

A statement sent out by the council said she was standing down "for personal reasons which made continuing in the position untenable".

Her resignation triggers a by-election — which will cost about $60,000 — details of which, including timings, would be announced soon.

Kinloch Lodge owner Mr Glover (62), who previously stood unsuccessfully for the council in 2013 and 2019, said his decision not to stand in last year’s election was "a difficult one, but the right one at the time".

"Six months later, a new opportunity has arisen, one which I’m not going to pass by.

"We’ve sort of moved from a business-personal point of view, through Covid, and that’s freed up more of my time away from Kinloch Lodge, so it makes sense to stand this time."