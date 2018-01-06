Good response, water restrictions eased

Water restrictions in Arrowtown have been eased after an "excellent" response from residents and business owners.

However, modified restrictions on irrigation will remain in place for the next few weeks.

The modified restrictions are. —

• Irrigation is not allowed between noon and midnight.

• Sprinklers and watering systems with timers can be used for 30 minutes between midnight and 6am.

• Hand-held hoses can be used between 6am and noon, provided they are held at all times.

Council property and infrastructure maintenance and operations manager Erin Moogan said there had been an excellent response from the Arrowtown community within 24 hours.

That had helped the supply recover from critically low levels that could have resulted in a boil water notice.