Gorge trail now about a quarter complete

The Kawarau River. PHOTO: LUKE CHAPMAN

The Kawarau Gorge Trail has just passed the quarter mark to completion, six months after the project got under way.

Seven kilometres of the trail have so far been formed out of the 27km to build.

Southern Lakes Trails Trust chairman Aaron Halstead said in a press release that progress on the trail had been good, especially given the freezing winter months.

"We are well on target for an opening for the summer of 2025," he said.

"We know the riding public will be as enthusiastic as we are. However, we remind the public to stay out of hazardous work areas."

Two contractor companies were now working across five different locations throughout the Kawarau Gorge to create the trail.

Some of the work can be seen from State Highway 6.

Specialist rock scalers have been scaling and removing rocks, to ensure that the area below is safe for contractors to work in now, and ultimately for trail users.

Some landowners, who have given easement through their properties, have started to contribute to the work with some physical enhancements of their land in preparation for the trail coming through their properties.

NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi has started work on specialised sections of the trail around the Nevis Bluff, starting from the Gibbston Valley side of the bluff.