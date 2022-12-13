'Gutted' Queenstown rent scam victim $3k out of pocket

Scammers are continuing to target would-be Queenstown renters, leaving one man couch-surfing and more than $3000 out of pocket.

A few weeks ago Degan Viljoen was ready to move to Frankton for the summer, but when he turned up on move-in day, he found the room was occupied by someone else.

While house-hunting, he was told by property managers there were no leases under six months, so he turned to Facebook Marketplace.

There, he was in contact with a man who offered him a one-bedroom place.

Viljoen researched both the building and apparent landlord and says all the documents and communication seemed legit.

‘‘He was patient … most scammers are in a rush, they keep asking you to send money,’’ Viljoen says.

The man offered a viewing and, living in Dunedin, Viljoen was set to ask a friend to inspect but got caught up in the end of the university year and forgot.

The day before move-in, the landlord stopped replying to messages and emails — and the building managers couldn’t help Viljoen when he arrived.

‘‘The building and room number were all the same — it was definitely the right place.’’

Having paid both the bond and two months’ rent, having been offered a discount for advancement, he says he’s gutted.

He’s filed a police report and is waiting to see if the bank can recover his money.

Viljoen says the housing hunt’s a struggle, and even when an option comes up, ‘‘you’re stuck just hoping it’s real’’.

- Melissa Ready