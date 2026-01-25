Heartfelt thanks to Dunedin hospital

Declan Malone. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

With help from local businesses, a Queenstown man dropped off almost $3000 worth of ‘thank you’ goodies to Dunedin Hospital after a life-and-death medical event seven months earlier.

Builder Declan ‘Diesel’ Malone says last May he literally dropped outside his work site, then, when admitted to Queenstown’s Lakes District Hospital, had a "massive seizure".

Helicoptered to Dunedin Hospital, the 36-year-old spent a week in its emergency ward before coming right and going home.

Extremely grateful for the hospital’s care, he and five friends made a trip there on December 20, dropping off goodies for doctors and nurses as well as kids in the wards.

Completed recovered, Malone says it’s thought his seizures stemmed from overwork and stress.