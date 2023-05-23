Helping in hard times with cheaper showers

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

In a bid to help those struggling to find accommodation, the Queenstown Lakes District Council is making public showers cheaper and warming up the library.

The council announced last week it was reducing the cost of showers at the Queenstown Events Centre and Wānaka Recreation Centre.

Showers are now $5, down from $7.50, with an off-peak price of $2.

Council community services general manager Kenneth Bailey said reducing the cost by a few dollars would make a big difference to some who might otherwise find these services difficult or expensive to access.

"We’re trying to make one of life’s essentials within reach of anyone going through difficult times. We know there are people with accommodation worries heading into winter," he said.

As winter loomed, council libraries offered another warm sanctuary with the opportunity to connect with other people, use free internet, recharge phones or relax among the books, he said.

— Staff reporter